79 people evacuated from broken bus in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 79 people have been evacuated from a bus that had broken on Kyzylorda-Pavlodar highway, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the regional emergencies department.

“The accident occurred on October 23 at around midnight. The bus carrying 79 Uzbek citizens from Russian Omsk to Shymkent got broken on the Kyzylorda-Pavlodar highway. The employees of the emergency-rescue department and a Gazel bus were sent promptly to the accident site for evacuation of the people. The passengers were accommodated at a school of Dostyk village. No victims or injuries were reported,” an official press-release reads.