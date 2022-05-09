79 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past day, Kazakhstan has added 79 recovered COVID-19 cases, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

66 people have made full recoveries from COVID-19 in Aktobe region in the past 24 hours.

Over the past day, cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty each has reported five COVID-19 recovered cases, and Zhambyl region – three.

Kazakhstan has so far reported a total of 1,291,445 recoveries from the coronavirus infection.

Earlier it was reported that seven cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.