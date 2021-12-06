791 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 791 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Karaganda region has seen the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 143. Akmola region has logged the second highest number of daily recoveries – 140. Nur-Sultan city and North Kazakhstan region have each reported 124 daily recovered cases.

Over the past day, Almaty city has reported 65 COVID-19 recovered cases, Almaty region – 44, Pavlodar region - 42, East Kazakhstan region – 38, Shymkent city – 27, Atyrau region – 11, and Zhambyl region – 11.

Aktobe region has seen seven fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries, Kostanay region – seven, Kyzylorda region – four, Turkestan region – three, and West Kazakhstan region – one.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 942,076.