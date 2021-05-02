799 people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 43,707 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of May 2, Kazinform has learnt from the Special Commission controlling the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Telegram channel of the commission, 15,065 patients are staying at hospitals, while 28,642 are receiving outpatient treatment.

799 patients are in critical condition, 177 are in extremely severe condition and 116 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,804 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 325,499 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 278,584 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.