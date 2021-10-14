EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:50, 14 October 2021 | GMT +6

    7mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of October 13, 2021, 7,022,361 people were administered both components of vaccines against the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    The number of Kazakhstanis received one component of anti-COVID-19 vaccines stands at 7,947,201.

    Notably, the country has logged 1,985 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,895 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!