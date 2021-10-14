7mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of October 13, 2021, 7,022,361 people were administered both components of vaccines against the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The number of Kazakhstanis received one component of anti-COVID-19 vaccines stands at 7,947,201.

Notably, the country has logged 1,985 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,895 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.