7th Forum of Machine Builders called off due to floods in Kazakhstan

The country’s industry and construction ministry informed about the cancellation of the 7th Forum of Machine Builders this year, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The ministry of industry and construction of Kazakhstan informs that the 7th Forum of Machine Builders schedule for April 25-26 this year is to be called off and postponed to 2025 due to the emergency situation caused by massive floods in Kazakhstan, reads the statement of the ministry.

It is noted that in accordance with the presidential order, the ministry was assigned as the body responsible for coordinating and implementing measures to restore residential buildings for those affected.

Earlier a decision to call off the 2024 Astana International Forum was made by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev amid the unprecedented floods in the country. Such a move came as part of a cost-cutting measure as the country battles the aftermath of the natural disaster and provides aid to its citizens.