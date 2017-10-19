7th Turkology Congress kicks off in Turkestan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 7th International Turkology Congress has started in Turkestan, the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2017, according to the website of the International Turkic Academy (TWESCO).

The Congress, organized with the support from the Ataturk High Council for Culture, Language and History and the Turkish Linguistic Society, is underway at the Ahmet Yesevi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

The main theme of the 7th International Turkology Congress, which is held biennially, is "Turkic Languages in Danger of Extinction".

Musa Yildiz, Ahmet Yesevi University President of the Board of Trustees, and prominent scientists from Turkic-speaking countries made welcoming speeches at the official opening ceremony.

During the three-day congress, it is planned to discuss such matters as research on vanishing Turkic languages and dialects; historical Turkic languages and dialects without native speakers; the condition of the Turkic languages and dialects in China; the condition of the Turkic languages and their dialects after the collapse of the Soviet Union; the interrelationship between the Turkic and Arabic languages; as well as the major factors that play role in endangering Turkic languages and dialects.

Scientists and doctoral candidates from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, and other foreign countries are taking part in the event.

It is worth noting that this spring, the International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) with support from the Ahmet Yesevi University published "Endangered Turkic Languages", a multi-volume work dedicated to the current theme of this Congress. The scientific paper was presented in Ankara and Astana.