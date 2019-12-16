EN
    11:09, 16 December 2019 | GMT +6

    7yo Kazakh boy pockets two gold at Jiu-Jitsu Tournament in Moscow

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Beksultan Madamin, aged 7, won two gold medals at the biggest kids BJJ Tournament, Gymnasium Cup XIII, held in Moscow, Kazinform reports.

    Beksultan representing Sagadat Batyr – QTT club defeated his rivals in the boys' - 24 and -25 kg /Grey/ categories.

    The Gymnasium Cup XIII held in accordance with the IBJJF rules brought together more than 2,000 athletes from 18 countries.

