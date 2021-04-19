EN
    19:12, 19 April 2021 | GMT +6

    8,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Atyrau

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 8,000 doses of the second component of Sputnik V vaccine have been delivered to Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Healthcare Department of Atyrau region said in a statement that the new batch of the vaccine has been delivered to the region from a pharmaceutical hub in Aktobe city today.

    According to the statement, the vaccines will be distributed among 23 vaccination centers, 15 of which are located in the city of Atyrau and the rest are in districts of the region.

    Five additional vaccination centers have been unveiled in the region, the statement reads.

    To date, 3,291 people have been inoculated with the second component of Sputnik V vaccine.

    Earlier it was reported that the number of those vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region has exceeded 14,000.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Atyrau region Healthcare Coronavirus Sputnik V
