    09:50, 06 December 2021 | GMT +6

    8.1mln people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of December 6, 8,182,339 people have been given two components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

    The first component of vaccines against COVID-19 has so far been given to 8,783,874 in the country.

    Notably, the country has logged 632 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 791 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.


