TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:11, 19 August 2018 | GMT +6

    8.2-magnitude earthquake recorded off Fiji coast - USGS

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM An 8.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded on Sunday in the Pacific Ocean, off the Fiji coast, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

    Initial reports put the earthquake's magnitude at 7.8, TASS reports.

    The epicenter was located at the depth of 560 kilometers, 282 kilometers northeast of the city of Levuka.

    According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, there is no threat of a tsunami, because the epicenter of the quake was located too deep under the seabed.

    World News Natural disasters
