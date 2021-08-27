EN
    09:55, 27 August 2021 | GMT +6

    8,285 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over past day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 8,285 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city and Karaganda region have seen the biggest four-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 2,228 and 1,208, respectively. Zhambyl region is third with 847 daily recoveries.

    835 more have defeated the virus in Nur-Sultan city.

    Shymkent city has reported 595 daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Atyrau region – 553, Pavlodar region – 395, Akmola region – 278, Kostanay region – 238, Mangistau region – 231, Aktobe region – 162, Kyzylorda region – 160, Almaty region – 156, East Kazakhstan region – 132, Turkestan region – 111, North Kazakhstan region – 101, and West Kazakhstan region – 55.

    In total, 649,534 have recovered from the COVID-19 virus in the country.


