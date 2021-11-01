EN
    09:09, 01 November 2021 | GMT +6

    8.3 mln Kazakhstanis given 1st component of COVID-19 vaccine so far

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of November 1, 2021, 8,300,105 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine, Kazinform cites the Intergovernmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    The second component has so far been administered to 7,500,328 people in Kazakhstan.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has added 1,395 cases of and 1,730 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


