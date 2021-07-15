EN
    13:00, 15 July 2021 | GMT +6

    8,473 get anti-COVID-19 vaccine in Shymkent in single day

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 416 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Shymkent, including 130 asymptomatic, Kazinform reports.

    109 were hospitalized, 207 under home quarantine. As of now 1,346 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals.

    Besides, 8,473 people were given the vaccine against coronavirus in the past 24 hours (4,969 received the 1st component and 3,993 the 2nd). Since the beginning of the vaccination drive some 330,323 were administered the vaccine, including 202,020 fully vaccinated.

    The epidemiological situation is getting worse so heath workers urge to strictly observe sanitary and quarantine requirements.


