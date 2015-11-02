8,500 refugees arrive in Slovenia since Sunday

SENTILJ, Slovenia. KAZINFORM Around 8,500 refugees poured into Slovenia by train from Croatia on Sunday and overnight to Monday, bringing the total number of refugee arrivals across the country since Oct. 17 to 126,370.

On Sunday night and Monday morning alone, three trains with refugees arrived at Dobova with 3,200 refugees, the Slovenian Press Agency (STA) reported.

The refugees were transferred to reception centers inland or were sent on to Sentilj, the main point of entry into Austria. As of Monday morning, there were over 4,300 people at Sentilj waiting to cross as Austrian authorities did not allow passage during the night. It is expected that Austria will start letting in people during the day, Maribor police said in a press release. Meanwhile, a train carrying 600 refugees crossed into Austria at Jesenice based on a prior agreement with the Austrian authorities, STA reported. Source: Xinhua