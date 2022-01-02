8.52mln people given both shots of COVID-19 vaccines in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 8,525,466 people have been given two shots of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

A total of 8,995,933 have so far been given one shot of vaccines against COVID-19 countrywide.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 457 cases of and 440 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.