8.55mln people given both shots of COVID-19 vaccines in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 8,551,099 people have been given two shots of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

A total of 9,014,952 people have so far received one shot of COVID-19 vaccines countrywide.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 2,087 cases of and 514 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.