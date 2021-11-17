8.57mln people get 1st COVID-19 vaccine shot in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 8,574,043 people have so far been administered the first shot of vaccines against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

The second shot has been given to a total of 7,864,800 people in Kazakhstan.

Notably, the country has logged 1,058 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 2,298 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.