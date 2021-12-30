8.5mln people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of December 30, 8,502,383 people have been given two components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

The first component of vaccines against COVID-19 has so far been given to 8,976,006 in the country.

Notably, the country has added 440 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 640 more people have defeated the disease in the country.