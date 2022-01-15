8.6mln people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of January 15, 8,609,356 people have been given two components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

The first component of vaccines against COVID-19 has so far been given to 9,053,943 in the country.

Over 170 thousand teens have received the second component of Pfizer vaccine in the country as well as over 11 thousand pregnant women and over 30 thousand nursing mothers.

Notably, the country has logged 12,381 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,289 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.