8.6mln people get 1st COVID-19 vaccine shot in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 8,618,738 people have so far been administered the first shot of vaccines against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Intergovernmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

7,908,380 people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.

Notably, the country has logged 1,125 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,554 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



