    10:55, 31 January 2022 | GMT +6

    8.75mln people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of January 31, 2022, 8,755,121 people have been given two components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    The first component of vaccines against COVID-19 has so far been given to 9,186,151 in the country.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 7,491 cases of and 12,080 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


