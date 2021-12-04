EN
    12:40, 04 December 2021 | GMT +6

    8.77mln people get 1st COVID-19 vaccine shot in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 8,771,142 people have so far been administered the first shot of vaccines against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Intergovernmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    8,166,067 people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.

    Notably, the country has logged 686 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,122 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.


