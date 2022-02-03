EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:16, 03 February 2022 | GMT +6

    8.78mln people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of today, 8,785,187 people have been given two components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    The first component of vaccines against COVID-19 has so far been given to 9,213,147 in the country.

    Notably, the country’s daily COVID-19 cases stand at 7,656. 16,371 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.




    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!