8.88mln people get 1st component of COVID-19 vaccines in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 8,884,288 people have so far been administered the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Intergovernmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

8,339,523 people are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.

Notably, the country has added 575 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 791 more people have defeated the disease in the country.