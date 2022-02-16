10:10, 16 February 2022 | GMT +6
8.89mln people given both shots of COVID-19 vaccines in Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 8,894,995 people have been given two shots of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.
A total of 9,315,067 people have so far received one shot of COVID-19 vaccines countrywide.
Notably, Kazakhstan has added 1,508 cases of and 5,394 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.