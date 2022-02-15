8.8mln people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of today, 8,884,789 people have been given two components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The first component of vaccines against COVID-19 has so far been given to 9,307,509 in the country.

Notably, the country has logged 1,173 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 5,904 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.