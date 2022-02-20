8.93mln people given both shots of COVID-19 vaccines in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 8,930,095 people have been given two shots of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

A total of 9,343,975 people have so far received one shot of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 847 cases of and 3,533 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



