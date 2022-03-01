8.99mln people given both shots of COVID-19 vaccines in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of March 1, 2022, 8,991,492 people have been given two shots of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

A total of 9,385,399 people have so far received one shot of COVID-19 vaccines in the country. The number of people received COVID-19 booster shots stands at 2,599,101 in the country.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 228 cases of and 1,627 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



