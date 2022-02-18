8.9mln people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of now, 8,915,188 people have been given two components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The first component of vaccines against COVID-19 has so far been given to 9,330,732 in the country.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 1,351 cases of and 4,107 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



