8 areas remain in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19 spread in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – According to the map of the spread of COVID-19, as of January 29 8 regions of Kazakhstan are in the «red zone’, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Intergovernmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The list of cities and regions in the «red zone» for the spread of COVID-19 includes Nur-Sultan city, Almaty city, Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Karaganda region is the only area put in the «yellow zone».

Other regions remain in the «green zone».

The tough restrictions are in place in the areas in the «red zone», whereas the areas in «yellow zone» keep the exiting quarantine measures with greater control over their observation. The restrictions may be eased in the areas in the «green zone», where the COVID-19 situation is stable.