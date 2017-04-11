8 arrested in St. Petersburg attack

ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM Alexander Bortnikov, chief of the FSB, said that six members of terrorist cells have been detained in St. Petersburg and two in Moscow in connection with the last week's suicide bombing on the subway in Russia's second largest city that killed 13 passengers and injured dozens, Kazinform has learned from media.

Bortnikov said all suspects come from former Soviet Central Asian republics and police found a large amount of weapons and ammunition at their homes.

"The investigation in the St. Petersburg subway attack showed that the operative work did not fully meet the threat from terrorist organizations," Bortnikov was quoted as saying.