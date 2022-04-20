8 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Eight people made full recovery from the coronavirus infection in the last day, down 8 from a day ago, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

The highest number of people who got the all-clear after COVID-19 was reported in Almaty city – 4. 2 people beat COVID-19 in Zhambyl region. East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions documented one COVID-19 recovery each.

A total of 1,290,904 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan since the onset of the global pandemic.

Earlier Kazinform reported that nationwide 11 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past day.