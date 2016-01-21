8 bln tenge envisaged for early parliamentary elections - CEC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Combining the elections to the Majilis and to all maslikhats will allow to save 4 bln 800 mln tenge, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Vladimir Foos said at a press conference today.

"7 bln 985 mln tenge is required for holding the elections to the Majilis and to local maslikhats. Combining these elections will allow us to save approximately 4 bln 800 mln tenge," Foos said answering the journalists' questions.

In turn, Chairman of the Central Election Commission Kuandyk Turgankulov explained that combining the elections has already helped save huge funds. "If we held these elections separately, we would spend 12 bln 800 mln tenge," he noted.

