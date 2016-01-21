EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:41, 21 January 2016 | GMT +6

    8 bln tenge envisaged for early parliamentary elections - CEC

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Combining the elections to the Majilis and to all maslikhats will allow to save 4 bln 800 mln tenge, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Vladimir Foos said at a press conference today.

    "7 bln 985 mln tenge is required for holding the elections to the Majilis and to local maslikhats. Combining these elections will allow us to save approximately 4 bln 800 mln tenge," Foos said answering the journalists' questions.
    In turn, Chairman of the Central Election Commission Kuandyk Turgankulov explained that combining the elections has already helped save huge funds. "If we held these elections separately, we would spend 12 bln 800 mln tenge," he noted.

    Tags:
    Parliament Elections Parliamentary elections 2016 Majilis elections 2016 News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!