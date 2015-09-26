8 boxers to represent Kazakhstan at World Championships in Qatar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Amateur Boxing Association (AIBA) has approved the list of participants of the world championships which is to be held from 5 to 15 October in Qatar.

According to the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation, the national team of Kazakhstan, winner of the Asian Championship in Thailand, has named eight boxers who will take part in the championships.

The team's coach is Myrzagali Aytzhanov. The team will fly to Qatar on October 2.

List of Kazakhstani athletes who will participate in the championships in Qatar includes Olzhas Sattybaev, Kairat Yeraliyev, Zakir Safiullin, Daniyar Yeleusinov, Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, Adilbek Niyazymbetov, Vasiliy Levit, and Ivan Dychko.