TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:54, 10 July 2018 | GMT +6

    8 boys rescued from Thailand cave recovering without serious health problems

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Thai public health authorities confirmed Tuesday the eight boys of the "Wild Boars" youth soccer team who have been rescued after spending more than two weeks trapped in a cave in the north of the country are recovering and not suffering from serious health problems, EFE reports.

    The doctors have analyzed the blood and lungs of the eight boys in addition to administering them intravenous saline and vaccinations, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health Dr. Jetsada Chokedamrongsuk said at a press conference.

