8 children drowned in Kazakhstan last weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 11 people, including 8 children drowned while swimming in restricted areas on June 23 and June 24, 2018, the emergency situations committee of the Interior Ministry reports.

As of June 25, 66 people, 28 of them children, drowned in the water since the beginning of the year the countrywide. 40 people, including 17 children drowned since the beginning of the swimming season.



The main causes of drowning are swimming in restricted places, an inability to swim, panic in the water, leaving children unattended near bodies of water.



The emergency situations committee urges to keep safety rules in and around the water.