    11:22, 27 February 2020 | GMT +6

    8 children injured as bus collides with truck in E Kazakhstan rgn

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – A bus collided with a truck in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    53 passengers including 46 children were onboard the bus. The children were heading to Shemonaikha district to partake in a sports event. Eight children have been injured. They were admitted to a nearest hospital.

    The traffic accident occurred on February 27 near Praporschikovo village. According to preliminary data, a Howo truck’s driver drove into a contraflow lane and collided with the bus. The investigation is underway.


