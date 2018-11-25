8 countries attend President's Mile race in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Beijing hosted on Saturday the international field and track race "President's Mile" dated to the forthcoming Day of the First President of Kazakhstan held on December 1, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

It brought together representatives of embassies of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, China, India, and Pakistan.



Addressing those gathered Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev said that all the country's achievements are closely associated with the name of the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev.



The Day of the First President of Kazakhstan was established in 2012. It is noteworthy, the number of participants and countries represented in the race keeps on growing year after year. This year eight countries took part in the event.





The 3rd secretary of the Russian Embassy to China, Ivan Bolshakov, finished first in the men's 2,400 m race. Son of the Kazakh diplomat, 22-year-old Arystan Alibayev was the second, while the 2nd secretary of the Kazakh Embassy in China, Ruslan Suleimanov, rounded up the top three.







Kazakhstan's Kamila Suleimanova was the first in the women's first-ever race.



Winners, active participants and fans were awarded certificates, cups and flowers.