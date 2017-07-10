EN
    09:20, 10 July 2017

    8 Dead, 35 injured in tourist bus accident in Lima

    LIMA. KAZINFORM The number of victims in a tourist bus accident in Lima on Sunday rose to eight after one of the wounded died on the way to a hospital, while the number of injured also increased to 35, according to a spokesperson for the General Corps of Volunteer Firefighters of Peru.

    The emergency services moved 36 wounded people to health centers, one of whom died on the way, thus increasing the death toll to eight, the head of Lima's fourth general command of firemen Alejandro Leon told local media.


    EFE .

