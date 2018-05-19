8 dead, 45 wounded in explosions during cricket match in Afghanistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At least eight people died and another 45 were wounded in three consecutive explosions during a cricket match held at night in the eastern province of Nangarhar in Afghanistan, an official source told EFE on Saturday.

The blasts occurred around midnight at the Spinghar cricket stadium in Jalalabad, capital of Nangarhar, where hundreds of people had gone to watch a match between local teams, according to the Nangarhar governor's spokesperson Attaullah Khogyanai.