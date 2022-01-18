8 die of COVID-19, COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Six people died of the coronavirus infection and two more of COVID-like pneumonia in one day, January 16, in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Almaty city, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions reported one COVID-19 related death each.

Shymkent city and Zhambyl region added two deaths of COVID-like pneumonia.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan logged 9,698 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan stands at 1,071,130. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 973,637 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.