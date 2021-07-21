8 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 277 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

75 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, eight deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered 58,883 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 53,605 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 3,562 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan logged in 5,179 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 504,290 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 436,523 people recovered from the novel coronavirus nationwide.