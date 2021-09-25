8 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 200 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

139 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, eight deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were added in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered 75,086 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 61,448 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 4,784 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 2,954 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 874,920 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 808,300 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.