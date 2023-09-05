EN
    10:00, 05 September 2023

    8 get natural gas poisoning in Aktobe region

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Eight people were admitted to hospital with natural gas poisoning symptoms in Aktobe region, Kazinform learnt from the regional akimat’s press service.

    All of them received treatment. There is no serious or life-threatening harm, it said in a statement.

    Residents of Kenkiyak, Sarkul and Shubarshi villages complained about aggressive gas odor last evening. No gas leaking was detected at the Shubarshi gas distributing plant.

