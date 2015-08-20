CAIRO. KAZINFORM At least eight people were injured in the early hours of Thursday in a blast that targeted a national security building in Qalioubiya province near the capital city of Cairo, the Egyptian state TV reported.

The state TV correspondent said a car bomb is behind the blast that caused damages to the front of the police building, noting that policemen were among those wounded in the explosion.

The sound of the massive explosion was heard in some districts in nearby Cairo and Giza and eyewitnesses said the blast affected some of the surrounding buildings including a school, Kazinform refers to Xinhua.