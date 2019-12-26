8 injured as car collides with passenger bus in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Eight people were injured as a result of a road accident in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, the Mercedes Benz driver is to blame for the car crash because it was he who rammed into a passenger bus not far from the Alatau-1 market.

As a result of the collision, the bus ended up in a road ditch. Additionally, eight bus passengers sustained various injuries and were hospitalized.

An investigation is underway.