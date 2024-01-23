EN
    8 injured as earthquake hits Almaty

    8 injured as earthquake hits Almaty
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

    Eight people were injured as a result of the quake in Almaty. They were immediately taken to the hospitals, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    According to the local healthcare authorities, three people were injured after jumping from the 2nd and 3rd floors of residential buildings. Two of them were released for outpatient treatment. The condition of the third patient is estimated as serious, he was hospitalized. Five people were injured while running out of the buildings. Upon receiving necessary care, they were sent for outpatient treatment too.

    As reported, an earthquake measuring 6.7 on MPV scale shook the city of Almaty last night. Tremors continued for several minutes. Many citizens left their homes hastily and took to the streets. Tremors were also felt in Zhetysu district.

    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
