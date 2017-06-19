8 injured in head-on collision in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Eight people, including three children, sustained injuries in a head-on collision of two vehicles in East Kazakhstan region on Sunday, Kazinform reports.

According to the regional committee for emergencies, the accident occurred on a highway in Ulanskiy district of East Kazakhstan region.

Rescuers and paramedics were dispatched to the scene right after the accident.



One of the passengers got stuck in the twisted wreckage of the car. While paramedics treated other passengers and drivers, rescuers managed to get the man out and safe his life.



The investigation is underway.