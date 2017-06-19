EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:28, 19 June 2017 | GMT +6

    8 injured in head-on collision in E Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Eight people, including three children, sustained injuries in a head-on collision of two vehicles in East Kazakhstan region on Sunday, Kazinform reports. 

    According to the regional committee for emergencies, the accident occurred on a highway in Ulanskiy district of East Kazakhstan region.
    Rescuers and paramedics were dispatched to the scene right after the accident.

    One of the passengers got stuck in the twisted wreckage of the car. While paramedics treated other passengers and drivers, rescuers managed to get the man out and safe his life.

    The investigation is underway.

    Tags:
    Road accidents East Kazakhstan region Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!