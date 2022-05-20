EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:00, 20 May 2022 | GMT +6

    8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters

    None
    None
    ULSAN. KAZINFORM Eight people were injured Thursday in an explosion at a refinery owned by S-Oil Corp., South Korea's third-largest refiner, in the southeastern city of Ulsan, firefighters said.

    Fire authorities said they received a report of the explosion in the S-Oil refinery at Onsan industrial park in the industrial city, located 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 8:52 p.m., Yonhap reports.

    According to officials, eight people at the refinery were injured, of which seven were employees of a subcontractor company. Of the injured, six were seriously wounded.

    Authorities said the explosion occurred while workers were testing the facility's alkylation processing unit following a regular maintenance procedure. According to witnesses, the blast was also felt in nearby buildings.

    Firefighters have issued a level-2 warning, which enables them to call in support, including firefighters, from other areas, and have mobilized 39 fire trucks to contain the blaze.


    Tags:
    Incidents World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!